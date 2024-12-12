Open Menu

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider Distributes Wheelchairs

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2024 | 07:01 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributes wheelchairs

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributed wheelchairs among differently-abled individuals with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation, on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributed wheelchairs among differently-abled individuals with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation, on Thursday.

At a ceremony, held at Tahaffuz Markaz (Protection Centre) Muzaffargarh, the DPO reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the lives of differently-abled individuals by empowering them to become productive citizens of society. "The wish of young Ahmed Khan, a differently-abled child, to own a laptop will also be fulfilled soon," he announced, expressing the department’s resolve to support such aspirations.

Highlighting the role of the Tahaffuz Markaz, the In-charge, Abid Rehan, shared that over 15 individuals have already been provided with wheelchairs under the program.

The center continues to play a pivotal role in providing financial, social, and community support to those in need.

The DPO added that Muzaffargarh Police was dedicated not only to the welfare of its employees but also to the well-being of all citizens. "We aim to ensure that every individual, regardless of their challenges, feels valued and supported," he said.

The initiative marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts of Muzaffargarh Police and Alkhidmat Foundation to uplift vulnerable segments of society, he maintained.

APP/shn

Related Topics

Police Young Muzaffargarh All

Recent Stories

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged mal ..

JIT issues notices to PTI leaders over alleged malicious campaign on social medi ..

24 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Ga ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur unveils major initiativ ..

2 seconds ago
 District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Ha ..

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributes wheel ..

3 seconds ago
 Over 66-kanal state land vacated

Over 66-kanal state land vacated

5 seconds ago
 Australia to force tech titans to pay for news sha ..

Australia to force tech titans to pay for news shared on platforms

7 seconds ago
 The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) or ..

The Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR) organises Jaffrelot's presentati ..

8 seconds ago
PA body stresses measures to reclaim barren land

PA body stresses measures to reclaim barren land

18 minutes ago
 International Human Rights Day: Conference stresse ..

International Human Rights Day: Conference stresses empowering women

18 minutes ago
 Biden grants clemency to nearly 1,500 people: Whit ..

Biden grants clemency to nearly 1,500 people: White House

19 minutes ago
 Advisor to Ombudsman holds Khuli Katchehri to redr ..

Advisor to Ombudsman holds Khuli Katchehri to redress public grievances

19 minutes ago
 Water supply suspension announced for canals linke ..

Water supply suspension announced for canals linked with Kotri Barrage

19 minutes ago
 CM Punjab's green tractors distribution among farm ..

CM Punjab's green tractors distribution among farmers in Khanewal

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan