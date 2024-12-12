District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributes wheelchairs

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributed wheelchairs among differently-abled individuals with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation, on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Hasnain Haider distributed wheelchairs among differently-abled individuals with the support of Alkhidmat Foundation, on Thursday.

At a ceremony, held at Tahaffuz Markaz (Protection Centre) Muzaffargarh, the DPO reaffirmed his commitment to transforming the lives of differently-abled individuals by empowering them to become productive citizens of society. "The wish of young Ahmed Khan, a differently-abled child, to own a laptop will also be fulfilled soon," he announced, expressing the department’s resolve to support such aspirations.

Highlighting the role of the Tahaffuz Markaz, the In-charge, Abid Rehan, shared that over 15 individuals have already been provided with wheelchairs under the program.

The center continues to play a pivotal role in providing financial, social, and community support to those in need.

The DPO added that Muzaffargarh Police was dedicated not only to the welfare of its employees but also to the well-being of all citizens. "We aim to ensure that every individual, regardless of their challenges, feels valued and supported," he said.

The initiative marks another significant step in the ongoing efforts of Muzaffargarh Police and Alkhidmat Foundation to uplift vulnerable segments of society, he maintained.

APP/shn