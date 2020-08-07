UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin Bans Storage Of Water In Open Ponds

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

HARIPUR, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) ::The district commissioner Friday imposed section 144 in the district imposing ban on storage of water in open ponds as part of precautionary measures to avoid dengue outbreak.

A notification issued here said that there would be ban on water storage in houses, government buildings, mosques, Imambarghas, streets, tyres and pots for a month and violators would be dealt strictly.

