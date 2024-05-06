Distt Admin Implements Smart Traffic Plan At Bosan Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) District administration has implemented smart plan at Bosan road for comprehensive traffic management in order to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow at one of the main roads of the city.
During a visit to the Bosan Road here on Monday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that officers concerned have been directed for amendment of traffic policies at Bosan road for avoiding traffic blockage related issues. He said that five U-Turns were also being closed on the road causing one of the main role in disturbing traffic flow.
The DC added that roads of densely populated areas including Bosan road would be expended for public facilitation.
He said that a comprehensive crackdown would be started soon at the road starting from Chungi No-9 to Syedan Wala Bypass for restoration of service line.
He said that special committee has been formed to recommendation of installation of traffic signals and U-Turns on the road.
The deputy commissioner was accompanied by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai and other senior officers of city traffic police, Multan Development Authority (MDA) and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) during the visit.
