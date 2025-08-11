Open Menu

Distt Admin Joins Minorities In Celebrations Of National Minorities Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Distt admin joins minorities in celebrations of National Minorities Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The district administration celebrated National Minorities Day with members of the minority

community, expressing solidarity and joy on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hameed Sindhu visited the Cantonment Church where he joined community members in a cake cutting ceremony.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner City Abdul Sami Sheikh, Bishop Yousaf Sohan, Johnny Chaudhry, Sameera Komal, and Father Daniel Simon.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner congratulated the minority community and

conveyed his best wishes, stating that minorities were beauty and crown of Pakistani society.

He emphasized that there will be no compromise on the respect, protection, and progress of minorities,

highlighting that “this is everyone’s homeland where all are safe and free to follow their faith.”

He noted that the Punjab government was committed to ensuring the full rights of minorities in education, development, and welfare.

Under the Minority Card initiative, minority citizens were receiving quarterly payments of Rs 10,500, with plans underway to expand the number of cards issued.

