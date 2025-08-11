Water Storage Pond Project Inspected In Tank
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan has said that tangible measures are being taken to ensure timely completion of ongoing development projects in the district.
He expressed these views during a visit to an under-construction water storage pond which was carried out with the support of United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Tank city.
Accompanied by the Member of National Assembly(MNA) Dawar Khan Kundi, the deputy commissioner said the government was committed to development of underprivileged areas and in this regard, the efforts would be accelerated to ensure that ongoing development initiatives were completed within stipulated time frame.
He said that pond was having storage capacity of 120,000 gallons of water for the people of the area
The officials inspected the pace and quality of construction work and received a detailed briefing from the engineering team on site.
MNA Dawar Kundi termed the project a significant development for the area.
