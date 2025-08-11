IRSA Releases 343,500 Cusecs Water
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 343,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 358,800 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1546.00 feet which was 144.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 243,900 cusecs and 243,500 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1206.20 feet, which was 156.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 21,900 cusecs and 7,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 229,100, 214,800, 164,000 and 87,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 29,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 32,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
