Qawwali Night At Alhamra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Alhamra Arts Council hosted a Qawwali night performance featuring renowned qawwals
Najmuddin and Saifuddin.
The performance included the timeless poetry of Amir Khusrau, Imam Ahmad Raza Khan, and other
Sufi saints, creating an atmosphere of devotion, peace, and unity.
Qawwali, a 700-year-old tradition, blends poetry, melody, and rhythm to inspire spiritual reflection
and connect the earthly with the divine.
Punjab Secretary for Information and Culture and Alhamra Executive Director Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani said Qawwali is “a sacred language that inspires love, peace, and unity, bringing serenity to the heart and clarity to the mind.
”
Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmad noted that Qawwali “connects hearts and souls” and reaffirmed Alhamra’s commitment to preserving this cultural heritage.
The evening ended with the audience deeply moved, marking another memorable event in Alhamra’s cultural journey.
