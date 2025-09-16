Distt admin, traffic police move to end parking woes at Pak Secretariat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The district administration and traffic police have launched a joint effort to address long-standing parking problems at

Pak Secretariat and have directed the employees and visitors to use newly allocated parking site.

The move comes after growing complaints from employees and citizens visiting the Federal offices about congestion

and lack of organized parking spaces.

In this regard, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Hamza Humayun, along with Magistrate Mir Yameen from the district administration, conducted a surprise visit to review the situation. The visit focused on the use of a new

parking site allocated for Secretariat employees and visitors.

During the inspection, the officers interacted with staff and citizens, urging them to shift their vehicles to the newly designated parking area. According to CTO Hamza Humayun, parking vehicles in the official site will not only improve

the flow of traffic around the Secretariat but also prevent unnecessary obstruction on the main roads.

The CTO made it clear that strict legal action will be taken against those who continue to park on roadsides despite

the availability of space in the new parking facility. He emphasized that the administration’s objective is not to penalize people unnecessarily but to ensure smooth traffic movement in one of the busiest government zones of the capital.

He added that the Secretariat often witnesses heavy traffic during working hours due to the presence of multiple government offices.

Improperly parked vehicles on main roads and entry points create bottlenecks, causing

inconvenience for both staff and citizens who visit daily for official work.

The district administration, working closely with Islamabad Model Traffic Police, is implementing measures to streamline parking management.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Mir Yameen said that the collaboration aims to provide practical solutions instead of temporary fixes. He added that the administration has identified available land and marked it for use as a proper parking site, which

is spacious enough to accommodate a large number of vehicles.

The site has been prepared with entry and exit points to reduce delays and allow easy access. Signboards have been installed to guide motorists, while traffic wardens have been deployed to ensure compliance.

CTO Hamza Humayun stressed that all employees of the Secretariat and citizens visiting the offices should park only in the designated lot. He urged them to cooperate with wardens and the district administration staff to ensure the success of this initiative.

To ensure compliance, the district administration has directed continuous monitoring of the Secretariat zone. Wardens and magistrates will conduct regular checks to discourage roadside parking. Repeat offenders will face fines and possible impounding of vehicles.