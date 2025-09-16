IRSA Releases 251,300 Cusecs Water
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 251,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 273,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 155,600 cusecs and 155,200 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1237.
70 feet, which was 187.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 30,500 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 171,200, 148,400, 594,900, and 518,100 cusecs, respectively.
Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 64,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.
