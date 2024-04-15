Divisional Administration On Alert During Current Rains: Commissioner
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam has said the divisional administration is on alert to deal with any emergency situation during the current rains in the region.
Speaking to the media here, he said the district administrations of DI Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan, besides other departments concerned, were directed to remain on alert so that the protection of lives and property of the people could be ensured in case of any emergency due to current rains. During the last 24 hours, 4 mm of rain was recorded in DI Khan district.
The commissioner informed that there were reports of rainwater entering South Waziristan and adjacent hilly areas in the form of floods, which are currently passing through the Garah Baloch area of Tank and are expected to enter the Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan after passing through the Takwara and Garah Mohabbat areas.
He said the above-mentioned flood channel could damage Dera Ismail Khan District to a very low extent, as the intensity of the flood is expected to be reduced after entering the Kulachi Tehsil. He said the administration was working in the spirit of service to resolve people's problems.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dry, partly cloudy weather forecast for Sindh3 minutes ago
-
UAF ranked No 1 in Pakistan, 10th in Asia3 minutes ago
-
District administration launches relief efforts in rain-affected areas13 minutes ago
-
Advisory for cotton cultivation13 minutes ago
-
HEC asks young digital artists to showcase their skills in ECO Youth Award23 minutes ago
-
Forecast for further rains with winds in KP; PDMA issues alert24 minutes ago
-
One die, minor missing as torrent sweeps away a van33 minutes ago
-
ICT admin tightened surveillance to control fare hikes by transporters33 minutes ago
-
Free camps for hearing loss to be held in four districts33 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar on 'Cyber Crime Awareness among Youth'43 minutes ago
-
Dera’s Rescue 1122 prepares plan to tackle floods53 minutes ago
-
District admin initiates crackdown to ensure revised prices of roti, naan53 minutes ago