Open Menu

Divisional Administration On Alert During Current Rains: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Divisional administration on alert during current rains: Commissioner

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam has said the divisional administration is on alert to deal with any emergency situation during the current rains in the region.

Speaking to the media here, he said the district administrations of DI Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan, besides other departments concerned, were directed to remain on alert so that the protection of lives and property of the people could be ensured in case of any emergency due to current rains. During the last 24 hours, 4 mm of rain was recorded in DI Khan district.

The commissioner informed that there were reports of rainwater entering South Waziristan and adjacent hilly areas in the form of floods, which are currently passing through the Garah Baloch area of Tank and are expected to enter the Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan after passing through the Takwara and Garah Mohabbat areas.

He said the above-mentioned flood channel could damage Dera Ismail Khan District to a very low extent, as the intensity of the flood is expected to be reduced after entering the Kulachi Tehsil. He said the administration was working in the spirit of service to resolve people's problems.

APP/akt

Related Topics

South Waziristan Flood Alert Dera Ismail Khan Tank Media Rains

Recent Stories

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It ..

Infinix NOTE 40 Series vs. the Competition: Why It Stands Out

21 minutes ago
 Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar w ..

Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from ..

Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail

3 hours ago
 "Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 ..

"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..

3 hours ago

T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record

3 hours ago
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with I ..

Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB

3 hours ago
 Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests inc ..

Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments

4 hours ago
 Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ

4 hours ago
 Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan