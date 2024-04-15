Divisional administration on alert during current rains: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam has said the divisional administration is on alert to deal with any emergency situation during the current rains in the region.

Speaking to the media here, he said the district administrations of DI Khan, Tank, and South Waziristan, besides other departments concerned, were directed to remain on alert so that the protection of lives and property of the people could be ensured in case of any emergency due to current rains. During the last 24 hours, 4 mm of rain was recorded in DI Khan district.

The commissioner informed that there were reports of rainwater entering South Waziristan and adjacent hilly areas in the form of floods, which are currently passing through the Garah Baloch area of Tank and are expected to enter the Kulachi Tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan after passing through the Takwara and Garah Mohabbat areas.

He said the above-mentioned flood channel could damage Dera Ismail Khan District to a very low extent, as the intensity of the flood is expected to be reduced after entering the Kulachi Tehsil. He said the administration was working in the spirit of service to resolve people's problems.

APP/akt