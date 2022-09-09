DMO adjourns hearing in code of conduct violation case till 15th

The lawyers of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial ministers appeared before the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) on Friday and requested for adjournment of hearing against them in case of the violation of code of conduct of by-election till September 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The lawyers of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial ministers appeared before the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) on Friday and requested for adjournment of hearing against them in case of the violation of code of conduct of by-election till September 15.

The PTI chief Imran Khan was issued notice by the DMO Peshawar over use of official resources for his election campaign in by-election on NA-31, Peshawar-V that was scheduled for September 25 while the chief minister and provincial ministers were issued notices over participation in the public meeting in violation of the Code of Conduct announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan for by-election.

The PTI chief Imran Khan, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and members of the provincial cabinet were asked to appear before the DMO personally or through their legal counsels to explain their positions.

Qazi Babar Irshad advocate appeared on behalf of PTI chief Imran Khan Saifullah Khan Khalil advocate for the Provincial Minister Anwar Zeb Khan while Ali Gohar Durrani advocate for the provincial ministers Mohammad Iqbal Wazir, Kamran Khan Bangash, Ishtiaq Urmar, Khaleeq-ur-Rehman, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra and Shaukat Yousafzai appeared before the District Monitoring Officer (DMO) NA-31, Peshawar-V.

The counsels requested for the adjournment of the case for submission of written reply due to their engagement in the Supreme Court till September 14, 2022.

The District Monitoring Officer accepted the request of the counsels and adjourned the proceedings in the case till next hearing on September 15, 2022.

The DMO said that no further adjournment would be granted in the case and in case of failure in appearing before the DMO on the aforementioned date may cause ex-party legal action against them under the law.