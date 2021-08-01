Dolphin squad, PRU respond to all 184 calls last week

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) immediately responded to all 184 calls received on helpline-15 during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of the both wings informed that Lahore Police in their crackdown against criminals and recovered 14 pistols, 6 rifles, 17 bottles of liquor, 21 magazines and 117 bullets from the criminals.

As many as 35 bikes, nine mobile phones were recovered from the criminals during the action.

Dolphin Squad and PRU during vigorous and effective patrolling in the city, checked more than 273,000 motorbikes, 136 vehicles and more than 265,000 persons.

As many as 603 motorbikes, four vehicles were impounded and 208 people were arrested by different police stations due to incomplete documents, whereas, disciplinary action was taken against responsible persons.

The both wings also arrested 15 criminals for violating kite flying, 14 one wheelers and another one in aerial firing. They also arrested 3 proclaimed offenders, 29 target offenders and 48 court absconders during last week's crackdown.

DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani has said that effective patrolling by dolphin units on busy roadsand in congested areas has surely foiled many attempts of crimes and downgraded the crime ratein the metropolis.