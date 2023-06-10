Double murder over old enmity

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :An old enmity has claimed two lives in the area of Sahianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 32-year-old Imran Haidar, son of Ghulam Haidar, and 19-year-old Hasnain, son of Riaz, residents of Chak No 146-RB Daowala Jhumra, were going in a Pajero jeep when their rivals intercepted them on the way and opened indiscriminate fire to avenge an old rivalry.

As a result, both jeep riders received bullet injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The area police took the bodies into custody and shifted them to mortuary for postmortem while raids for arrest of the accused were being conducted, he added.