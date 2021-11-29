UrduPoint.com

Down Syndrome Artist Alishba's Art Exhibition Held

Mon 29th November 2021

Down syndrome artist Alishba's Art Exhibition held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized an exhibition of works of young artist Syeda Alishba Aminuddin who suffered from down syndrome at Arts Council Karachi Art Gallery here on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmed Shah.

On the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Shah said young painter Syeda Alishba Aminuddin was suffering from down syndrome but she did not allow his disability to become his compulsion, Arts Council Karachi valued such talented artists, Alishba Aminuddin has beautifully shaped his thoughts and imagination.

Forty works of painting had been placed in the exhibition.

In every artwork, Alishba had tried to convey some message, Alishba had also exhibited his works in the various cities of Pakistan.

The art of Alishba had been appreciated by the United Nations, besides Alishba is running her digital art studio.

Syeda Alishba Aminuddin thanked Muhammad Ahmed Shah for the successful conduct of her exhibition, adding, girls were capable of doing everything.

