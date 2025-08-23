DPM , Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami discuss ways to boost ties

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The delegation was led by Dr. Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, Naib Ameer.

The interaction was part of DPM's meetings with different political stakeholders in Bangladesh.

The ways to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and the recent developments in the region were two key areas of discussion.

The DPM/FM lauded the courage and steadfastness of the Jamaat leaders and activists in the face of hardships and difficulties.