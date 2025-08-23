Open Menu

DPM , Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Discuss Ways To Boost Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DPM , Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami discuss ways to boost ties

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday held a meeting with a delegation of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The delegation was led by Dr. Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, Naib Ameer.

The interaction was part of DPM's meetings with different political stakeholders in Bangladesh.

The ways to strengthen Pakistan-Bangladesh relations and the recent developments in the region were two key areas of discussion.

The DPM/FM lauded the courage and steadfastness of the Jamaat leaders and activists in the face of hardships and difficulties.

Recent Stories

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mon ..

43 horses compete in Wathba Stallions races at Mont-de-Marsan Racecourse tomorro ..

16 minutes ago
 ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Li ..

‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’ delivers ‘Life and Hope 2’ convoy to sup ..

46 minutes ago
 Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had ..

Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list

1 hour ago
 TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Sup ..

TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..

1 hour ago
 Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defe ..

Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa

1 hour ago
 Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, h ..

Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits

2 hours ago
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Duc ..

Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai

2 hours ago
 Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on ..

Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..

2 hours ago
 GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount El ..

GCC adventurers raise UAE, Saudi flags on Mount Elbrus in Europe

2 hours ago
 Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usa ..

Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended f ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days

3 hours ago
 Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Si ..

Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan