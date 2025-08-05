- Home
- Pakistan
- Speaker Awais Shah terms Aug 5, a painful reminder of Indian regime's brutalities on Kashmiris
Speaker Awais Shah Terms Aug 5, A Painful Reminder Of Indian Regime's Brutalities On Kashmiris
Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday said August 5 is a painful reminder of the brutalities inflicted on Kashmiris by the Indian fascist regime by revoking Article 370 of it's constitution, striping Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir of it's special status.
In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir being observed in commemoration of 5th anniversary of the illegal step taken by the Modi regime, provincial Assembly Speaker termed the move by the Indian regime on August 5, 2019, was a blatant violation of international laws.
He said the forcible removal of the Kashmiri people’s identity, freedom, and right to self-determination is unacceptable, and reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters at every forum.
“We salute the unwavering sacrifices and struggle of the Kashmiri people,” he added.
Speaker Shah condemned the ongoing human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied valley and called upon the international community to take immediate notice.
He also urged the United Nations to play its due role in ensuring the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.
“On this day of exploitation, we renew our pledge to continue extending political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri cause,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
UN warns against worsening famine risk in Gaza
UAE strongly condemns, denounces storming of Al-Aqsa Courtyard; warns against es ..
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the n ..
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt
Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship concludes
Pakistan's UN envoy hands over DPM's letter to UNSC President on India's rights ..
2.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Khor Fakkan: NCM
IOM saddened by loss of dozens of lives in migrant boat tragedy off Yemen
DIB reports AED3.7 bn in net profit for H1/25
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal
Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedal Khan visits Saudi embassy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
APHC leader Altaf Wani calls August 5 darkest day in Kashmir’s history2 hours ago
-
New Polio case reported from Lakki Marwat3 hours ago
-
Fazlur Rehman offers condolences to Nawaz Sharif over cousin’s passing3 hours ago
-
Tarar grieved over demise of Sardar Khan Niazi's mother-in-law3 hours ago
-
PTI lacks public support, relies on media tactics: Talal Chaudhry3 hours ago
-
Aug 5, a darkest day in Kashmir's freedom struggle: Mushaal Malik3 hours ago
-
CS Balochistan directs secretaries to address complaints of public immediately3 hours ago
-
CM chairs 28th cabinet meeting, approves reforms in labor, education3 hours ago
-
Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan transferred, Sardar Marahavan Khan appointed as the new DPO of Attock3 hours ago
-
Revocation of Articles 370, 35A dark chapter in Kashmir's history: Sultan Butt3 hours ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Kashmir in Kohlu4 hours ago
-
PTI protest call flops: Tariq Fazal4 hours ago