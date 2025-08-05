Open Menu

Speaker Awais Shah Terms Aug 5, A Painful Reminder Of Indian Regime's Brutalities On Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2025 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Sindh Assembly Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Tuesday said August 5 is a painful reminder of the brutalities inflicted on Kashmiris by the Indian fascist regime by revoking Article 370 of it's constitution, striping Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir of it's special status.

In his message on Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir being observed in commemoration of 5th anniversary of the illegal step taken by the Modi regime, provincial Assembly Speaker termed the move by the Indian regime on August 5, 2019, was a blatant violation of international laws.

He said the forcible removal of the Kashmiri people’s identity, freedom, and right to self-determination is unacceptable, and reaffirmed that the people of Pakistan stand firmly with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters at every forum.

“We salute the unwavering sacrifices and struggle of the Kashmiri people,” he added.

Speaker Shah condemned the ongoing human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied valley and called upon the international community to take immediate notice.

He also urged the United Nations to play its due role in ensuring the Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

“On this day of exploitation, we renew our pledge to continue extending political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri cause,” he concluded.

