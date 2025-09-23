All Afghan refugees must go back: Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja M Asif on Tuesday said that all Afghan refugees should go back to their native country.

Pakistan is facing a lot of problems due to presence of Afghan refugees here, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Terrorism is being carried out from Afghan soil into Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan has made request to Afghan authorities on many occasions to take strict measures for controlling terrorists operating from Afghan soil to sabotage peace in Pakistan, he said.

Commenting on defense pact with Saudi Arabia, he said that agreement would further strengthen defense relations with Pakistan.