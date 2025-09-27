Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar, Moroccan FM Agree To Enhance Cooperation In Trade, Investment

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita on Saturday agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, investment, connectivity and regional peace.

The DPM/FM met with the Moroccan foreign minister on the sidelines of UNGA in New York, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Both sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening Pakistan–Morocco relations and further strengthening collaboration at multilateral fora.

