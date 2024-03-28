DPO Bahawalpur presides over crime meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan has presided over a meeting to review the progress of the police department in the Bahawalpur district.

The meeting held at DPO Office Bahawalpur was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that the progress of police officials would be checked daily.

He directed to take swift action against proclaimed offenders and drug smugglers.

He said that stern action would be taken against the police personnel found in malpractice, negligence, and corruption.

He directed the official to investigate cases of murder and highway robberies without further delay.

He warned that action would also be taken against the SHO if the kite flying would not be stopped in the area lying within the jurisdiction of the police station where he was deployed.