Open Menu

DPO Bahawalpur Presides Over Crime Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM

DPO Bahawalpur presides over crime meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan has presided over a meeting to review the progress of the police department in the Bahawalpur district.

The meeting held at DPO Office Bahawalpur was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers.

Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that the progress of police officials would be checked daily.

He directed to take swift action against proclaimed offenders and drug smugglers.

He said that stern action would be taken against the police personnel found in malpractice, negligence, and corruption.

He directed the official to investigate cases of murder and highway robberies without further delay.

He warned that action would also be taken against the SHO if the kite flying would not be stopped in the area lying within the jurisdiction of the police station where he was deployed.

Related Topics

Murder Corruption Police Police Station Bahawalpur Progress Sarfaraz Khan

Recent Stories

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

44 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

12 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

13 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

13 hours ago
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

13 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

13 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

13 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

13 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

13 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan