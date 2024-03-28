DPO Bahawalpur Presides Over Crime Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 12:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Asad Sarfaraz Khan has presided over a meeting to review the progress of the police department in the Bahawalpur district.
The meeting held at DPO Office Bahawalpur was attended by Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers.
Addressing the meeting, the DPO said that the progress of police officials would be checked daily.
He directed to take swift action against proclaimed offenders and drug smugglers.
He said that stern action would be taken against the police personnel found in malpractice, negligence, and corruption.
He directed the official to investigate cases of murder and highway robberies without further delay.
He warned that action would also be taken against the SHO if the kite flying would not be stopped in the area lying within the jurisdiction of the police station where he was deployed.
Recent Stories
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO Bahawalpur inaugurates Mahafiz Squad11 minutes ago
-
Ramadan festivities “Maah-e-Isar O Aman” starts at Lok Virsa11 minutes ago
-
Dr Amjad appointed as focal person for health21 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecast for city31 minutes ago
-
Misinformation, disinformation, fake news problems of entire world: Tarar41 minutes ago
-
SP holds meeting for security arrangements on martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali51 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador13 hours ago
-
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary13 hours ago
-
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours13 hours ago
-
Ishaq Dar, Jordanian FM discuss Gaza situation; call for unimpeded aid supply13 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s firm support to global efforts for peace, stability13 hours ago
-
Tourist spots of Mansehra being developed on modern lines: Advisor13 hours ago