DPO directs officials to make Green Pakistan Project successful

HUNGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Nisar Ahmad has directed police officials to plant maximum saplings and make efforts for the success of the Green Pakistan Project.

He issued these directions after plating a sapling in DPO Office Hungu here on Thursday.

He further directed the police force to plant saplings in their working areas and play a role for the success of the project.

DPO said that climate change is a looming threat that has jeopardized the lives of people in the country adding that the disasters associated with climate change can be controlled by excessive plantation.

He said that collective efforts are needed to make the country green and to reduce the effects of climate change.