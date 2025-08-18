Polio Eradication Drive From Sept 1
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A three-day special anti-polio campaign will begin in Multan on September 1, aiming to vaccinate more than 570,000 children under the age of five across 99 union councils in the district.
The campaign was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif and representatives from relevant departments also attended. The health department briefed attendees on the detailed preparations for the upcoming drive.
DC Sindhu emphasized that every child under five must receive polio drops, urging parents to ensure their children’s participation in this critical national health initiative.
“Polio eradication is a collective responsibility, and no negligence will be tolerated during the campaign,” he stated firmly.
Health officials reported that 3,457 area in-charges and 652 union council medical officers will be mobilized to ensure comprehensive coverage during the drive.
The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with vaccination teams, calling the eradication of polio a national duty.
Recent Stories
Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..
Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
Price of 24-karat gold increases by Rs1, 500 in Pakistan
Rashid Al Shamsi raises UAE flag atop Europe's highest peak
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polio eradication drive from Sept 11 minute ago
-
Polio cases in KP rise to 13 as new infection confirmed1 minute ago
-
OGDCL completes Jhal Magsi development project as per PM’s instructions1 minute ago
-
49 held for profiteering1 minute ago
-
DC monitors anti-dengue measures1 minute ago
-
TikToker arrested for making video in police vehicle1 minute ago
-
Farmers advised to complete maize cultivation by 20th1 minute ago
-
Alhamra reviews cultural legacy, future programs2 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman secures Rs1.04m payment for citizen2 minutes ago
-
Sports vital for youth development: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Minister announces Rs1.22bn uplift schemes11 minutes ago
-
NIPA 44th mid-career management course delegation visits PITB11 minutes ago