Polio eradication drive from Sept 1

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A three-day special anti-polio campaign will begin in Multan on September 1, aiming to vaccinate more than 570,000 children under the age of five across 99 union councils in the district.

The campaign was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sindhu. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Saif and representatives from relevant departments also attended. The health department briefed attendees on the detailed preparations for the upcoming drive.

DC Sindhu emphasized that every child under five must receive polio drops, urging parents to ensure their children’s participation in this critical national health initiative.

“Polio eradication is a collective responsibility, and no negligence will be tolerated during the campaign,” he stated firmly.

Health officials reported that 3,457 area in-charges and 652 union council medical officers will be mobilized to ensure comprehensive coverage during the drive.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to citizens to fully cooperate with vaccination teams, calling the eradication of polio a national duty.