India Pursuing Systematic Dis-empowerment Of Kashmiris Since Aug 2019

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Analysts and political observers have said that the Modi-led Indian regime has, since August 5, 2019, pursued a systematic agenda of political, constitutional, cultural, and economic dis-empowerment of the Kashmiri Muslims in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service on Monday, they maintained that the illegal and unilateral revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019, was aimed at demoting, dis-empowering, and disenfranchising the Muslims of the occupied territory.

They added that Muslims of every class, sect, and ethnicity remain the prime targets of the Hindutva-driven policy in Kashmir.

The analysts pointed out that India is illegally engineering demographic change in the territory in blatant violation of international law and UN resolutions.

They warned that the Modi regime’s larger design is to impose Hindu rule over the Muslim-majority region by reviving a so-called Hindu civilizational order to erase its Muslim identity and heritage.

They urged the international community to take serious cognizance of these sinister Indian moves and hold New Delhi accountable for its colonial project in the occupied territory.

Despite the relentless repression, they stressed, the resilient Kashmiri people remain steadfast in their just and peaceful struggle to thwart Modi’s nefarious agenda.

