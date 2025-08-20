DPO Holds Open Court
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Rana Umar Farooq held an open court in the Moinudinpur area of Saddar Police Station to hear citizens’ complaints and provide immediate solutions.
During the session, he issued on-the-spot instructions to resolve issues and stressed police’s commitment to address public grievances promptly.
The DPO urged residents to report problems without hesitation, assuring them that timely action would be taken to resolve their concerns.
