Open Menu

Jamalo Train To Connect Sukkur & Rohri, Offer Affordable Travel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Jamalo Train to connect Sukkur & Rohri, Offer Affordable Travel

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Sukkur District Council and Pakistan Railways on Wednesday have announced the launch of a new local train service, "Jamalo Train", to operate between Sukkur and Rohri. This initiative aims to provide citizens with an affordable and comfortable travel option.

The train will run three times daily, benefiting residents of Sukkur, Rohri, Pano Akil, Sangi, and Gosarji. The service is expected to reduce road traffic pressure, lower accident rates, and provide a safe and economical means of transport.

Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said the Jamalo Train is a gift to the people and a revolutionary step towards solving long-standing transportation issues.

He emphasized that the service will directly benefit low-income and middle-class commuters who cannot afford expensive modes of transport.

The District Council and Pakistan Railways have also agreed to construct platforms and provide better passenger facilities. Chairman Shah reaffirmed the District Council's commitment to promoting public welfare and sustainable development in Sukkur city.

The launch of the Jamalo Train is a significant step towards improving public transportation in the region and is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of citizens.

Recent Stories

International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

46 minutes ago
 10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

3 hours ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

4 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with on ..

UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza

4 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

6 hours ago
 China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan