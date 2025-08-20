Jamalo Train To Connect Sukkur & Rohri, Offer Affordable Travel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Sukkur District Council and Pakistan Railways on Wednesday have announced the launch of a new local train service, "Jamalo Train", to operate between Sukkur and Rohri. This initiative aims to provide citizens with an affordable and comfortable travel option.
The train will run three times daily, benefiting residents of Sukkur, Rohri, Pano Akil, Sangi, and Gosarji. The service is expected to reduce road traffic pressure, lower accident rates, and provide a safe and economical means of transport.
Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said the Jamalo Train is a gift to the people and a revolutionary step towards solving long-standing transportation issues.
He emphasized that the service will directly benefit low-income and middle-class commuters who cannot afford expensive modes of transport.
The District Council and Pakistan Railways have also agreed to construct platforms and provide better passenger facilities. Chairman Shah reaffirmed the District Council's commitment to promoting public welfare and sustainable development in Sukkur city.
The launch of the Jamalo Train is a significant step towards improving public transportation in the region and is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of citizens.
Recent Stories
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court6 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches major relief convoy for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa6 minutes ago
-
Jamalo Train to connect Sukkur & Rohri, Offer Affordable Travel6 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Public Library at Liaquat Bagh A Beacon of Knowledge36 minutes ago
-
PM assures all possible measures to accelerate recovery efforts in flood hit areas36 minutes ago
-
PHA DG visits Ali Park46 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 400kg loose tea46 minutes ago
-
Monsoon preparedness, precautionary measures reviewed56 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 397,500 cusecs water56 minutes ago
-
Naat competition to start on 21st1 hour ago
-
Education board declares grade-9 result1 hour ago
-
Drug-peddler held, 11kg drugs recovered1 hour ago