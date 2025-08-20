Jamalo Train to connect Sukkur & Rohri, Offer Affordable Travel

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Sukkur District Council and Pakistan Railways on Wednesday have announced the launch of a new local train service, "Jamalo Train", to operate between Sukkur and Rohri. This initiative aims to provide citizens with an affordable and comfortable travel option.

The train will run three times daily, benefiting residents of Sukkur, Rohri, Pano Akil, Sangi, and Gosarji. The service is expected to reduce road traffic pressure, lower accident rates, and provide a safe and economical means of transport.

Sukkur District Council Chairman Syed Kumail Hyder Shah said the Jamalo Train is a gift to the people and a revolutionary step towards solving long-standing transportation issues.

He emphasized that the service will directly benefit low-income and middle-class commuters who cannot afford expensive modes of transport.

The District Council and Pakistan Railways have also agreed to construct platforms and provide better passenger facilities. Chairman Shah reaffirmed the District Council's commitment to promoting public welfare and sustainable development in Sukkur city.

The launch of the Jamalo Train is a significant step towards improving public transportation in the region and is expected to have a positive impact on the lives of citizens.