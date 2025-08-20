Open Menu

IRSA Releases 397,500 Cusecs Water

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM

IRSA releases 397,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 397,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 465,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.00 feet which was 147.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 284,000 cusecs and 254,600 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.55 feet, which was 166.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 46,000 cusecs and 7,400 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 400,000, 488,300, 375,500 and 278,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 53,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 63,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.

Recent Stories

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

40 minutes ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

2 hours ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

2 hours ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

3 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

5 hours ago
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

6 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

13 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

13 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan