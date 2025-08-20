IRSA Releases 397,500 Cusecs Water
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 397,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 465,500 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1549.00 feet which was 147.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 284,000 cusecs and 254,600 cusecs, respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.55 feet, which was 166.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 46,000 cusecs and 7,400 cusecs, respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 400,000, 488,300, 375,500 and 278,800 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 53,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 63,300 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
