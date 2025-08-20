Education board declares grade-9 result

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad declared the results of grade 9 annual examination 2025, here on Wednesday.

A total of 205,182 candidates appeared in the examination, of which 105,769 passed. The success rate was calculated 51.55 per cent.

The board chairperson/commissioner Maryam Khan uploaded the result on a website by pressing a button on laptop.

Secretary board Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman and Controller Examinations Dr. Muhammad Jafar Ali were also present.

The Secretary board said that the result has been prepared very carefully and all efforts have been made to make it error free, however, students who are unsatisfied with their result can apply for re-checking.