Drug-peddler Held, 11kg Drugs Recovered
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Jallah Arain police have arrested a notorious drug-peddler and recovered 11 kilograms of hashish from his possession.
According to the police spokesperson, the operation was carried out on the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (R) Ali Bin Tariq.
The police team raided and apprehended the suspect, identified as Dildar alias Machar near 369 Morr area during an ongoing campaign against drug peddlers and recovered 11 kilograms hashish from his possession.
Case was registered against the accused and interrogation launched.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Ali Bin Tariq appreciated the SHO Jallah Arain police Hassan Sajjad and his team over successful raid and said that the district police was following zero tolerance policy against drug peddlers.
He said that the crackdown to eliminate the district from drugs would continue.
