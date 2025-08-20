Naat Competition To Start On 21st
Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab auqaf department will organizing a provincial-level Naat competition
regarding the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.
The district-level competition would be held on August 21 at 9:00am at Jamia Masjid Ashrafia,
Gol Chowk, Sargodha.
The competition would be held in four categories; boys and girls under 15 years of age, and men and women between 15 and 25 years.
Participants must bring two recent passport-size photographs and a certificate
verifying their age.
The winners of the district round would have the honor of representing Sargodha
at the provincial level.
Recent Stories
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
India, China agree to resume direct flights
UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania
European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naat competition to start on 21st4 minutes ago
-
Education board declares grade-9 result14 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held, 11kg drugs recovered14 minutes ago
-
NOC for aid distribution mandatory to streamline relief operations: DC14 minutes ago
-
Abbasi condoles with Absar Alam on mother's death24 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review monthly IMU health steering committee meeting24 minutes ago
-
Drainage, relief efforts reviewed in certain rain-hit areas34 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari stresses coordination under national action plan, reviews security and welfare measures34 minutes ago
-
Man killed on road34 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera announces stronger policing, installation of 800 CCTV Cameras for safe city44 minutes ago
-
Folk voices from Pakistan turn climate grief into music and poetry44 minutes ago
-
Orderly room conducted to resolve problems of policemen in Tank54 minutes ago