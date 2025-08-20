Naat competition to start on 21st

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab auqaf department will organizing a provincial-level Naat competition

regarding the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The district-level competition would be held on August 21 at 9:00am at Jamia Masjid Ashrafia,

Gol Chowk, Sargodha.

The competition would be held in four categories; boys and girls under 15 years of age, and men and women between 15 and 25 years.

Participants must bring two recent passport-size photographs and a certificate

verifying their age.

The winners of the district round would have the honor of representing Sargodha

at the provincial level.