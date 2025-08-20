Open Menu

Naat Competition To Start On 21st

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Naat competition to start on 21st

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab auqaf department will organizing a provincial-level Naat competition

regarding the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The district-level competition would be held on August 21 at 9:00am at Jamia Masjid Ashrafia,

Gol Chowk, Sargodha.

The competition would be held in four categories; boys and girls under 15 years of age, and men and women between 15 and 25 years.

Participants must bring two recent passport-size photographs and a certificate

verifying their age.

The winners of the district round would have the honor of representing Sargodha

at the provincial level.

Recent Stories

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerat ..

10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi

29 minutes ago
 Laser-free vision correction uses electrical curre ..

Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye

1 hour ago
 ‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 6 ..

‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024

1 hour ago
 Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day

3 hours ago
 NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting ..

NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus

5 hours ago
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

China's loan prime rates remain unchanged

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025

6 hours ago
 India, China agree to resume direct flights

India, China agree to resume direct flights

12 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain w ..

UAE Rescue Team continues to effectively contain wildfires in Albania

12 hours ago
 European Trade Union Confederation calls for more ..

European Trade Union Confederation calls for more decisive, principled action on ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan