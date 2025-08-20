PM Assures All Possible Measures To Accelerate Recovery Efforts In Flood Hit Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 03:40 PM
BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday visited the flood-affected districts of Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Swabi, where he emphasized that every available national resource will be mobilized to accelerate recovery efforts and restore normalcy in the affected areas.
The prime minister was accompanied by the federal ministers and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, a press statement issued by the PM Office said.
The prime minister and COAS received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing rescue and relief operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During their interaction with flood victims, the prime minister assured them of the Federal Government’s and Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to extending maximum support in this critical hour. The prime minister, while appreciating the tireless dedication of the Armed Forces and civil administration, reaffirmed solidarity with the flood-affected population and assured them of all possible assistance.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also drew attention towards the illegal encroachments, timber mafia and mining / crushing activities, especially in waterways which contribute greatly towards loss of lives and damages.
He directed that Pakistan must act as a hard state where no one is above law and necessary actions be taken against defaulters without distinction.
The COAS also interacted with troops, police and civil administration personnel involved in rescue efforts, lauding their selfless commitment in assisting victims of floods and torrential rains. COAS directed ground formations to approach this responsibility with utmost devotion and to spare no effort in alleviating the hardships of flood-stricken families.
He underscored that the safety and relief of fellow citizens remain the foremost priority, commending the forces and civil administration for their untiring service.
Earlier, the prime minister and participants also offered Fateha for those who lost their lives in this catostrophe.
Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.
