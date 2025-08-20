PHA DG Visits Ali Park
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM
Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday
paid a surprise visit to Ali Park to inspect facilities.
According to the PHA spokesperson, the park has been opened for the public after completing
development work, providing a recreational space to people.
The DG reviewed drainage system, ensuring that rainwater is properly drained.
He inspected the recreational facilities, including swings, and directed
further improvements.
