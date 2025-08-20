PHA DG visits Ali Park

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday

paid a surprise visit to Ali Park to inspect facilities.

According to the PHA spokesperson, the park has been opened for the public after completing

development work, providing a recreational space to people.

The DG reviewed drainage system, ensuring that rainwater is properly drained.

He inspected the recreational facilities, including swings, and directed

further improvements.