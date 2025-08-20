Open Menu

PHA DG Visits Ali Park

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PHA DG visits Ali Park

Sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad on Wednesday

paid a surprise visit to Ali Park to inspect facilities.

According to the PHA spokesperson, the park has been opened for the public after completing

development work, providing a recreational space to people.

The DG reviewed drainage system, ensuring that rainwater is properly drained.

He inspected the recreational facilities, including swings, and directed

further improvements.

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education M ..

Khalifa bin Mohammed, Egypt’s Higher Education Minister discuss opening of Ale ..

5 minutes ago
 PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 po ..

PSX surges to record high, KSE-100 tops 150,800 points

8 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of ext ..

Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal accuses actor of extramarital affair

17 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews ..

Humaid bin Rashid receives Sara Al Amiri, reviews preparations for new academic ..

19 minutes ago
 Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding af ..

Sikandar Bakht stranded in Karachi DHA flooding after heavy downpour

23 minutes ago
 At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accid ..

At least 76 died in Afghanistan's Herat road accident 

29 minutes ago
Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in ..

Pakistani cricketer Haider Ali's bail extended in Manchester rape case

35 minutes ago
 Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women ..

Hiba Ali blames competition, jealousy among women for marital discord

42 minutes ago
 PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start ..

PCB Talent Hunt Programme for Schools set to start in September

1 hour ago
 DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meetin ..

DPM Dar arrives in Kabul for 6th trilateral meeting of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

1 hour ago
 International Government Communication Forum to fe ..

International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..

2 hours ago
 UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leaders ..

UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan