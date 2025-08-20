Allama Iqbal Public Library at Liaquat Bagh A Beacon of Knowledge

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Allama Iqbal Public Library, inaugurated in 1980 by President General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, has grown from a simple reading room to a well-established, modern learning center.

Initially designed to serve book lovers in a quiet space, it has now transformed into a hub of education, research, and intellectual engagement.

With a collection of more than 35,000 books, the library caters to the needs of students, researchers, professionals, and the general public alike.

The number of registered members has exceeded 9,000, and after its recent renovation, 500 members more were added, reflecting the increasing interest in reading and learning.

Every day, approximately 140 to 170 people visit the library. These include students preparing for competitive exams like CSS, CA and ACA, or pursuing medical studies.

The library has become a valuable resource for those who require a peaceful and resource-rich environment for their studies.

To support all age groups, the library offers free entry for senior citizens above the age of 60, while others are charged a negligible monthly fee of Rs 100, making it accessible to people from all walks of life. This affordability reflects the institution’s commitment to spreading knowledge regardless of economic status.

The library is now equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including high-speed internet, computers, and modern gadgets to aid in digital research.

A Wi-Fi-enabled study area provides ease for students using laptops or tablets.

There are quiet reading rooms, discussion corners, and properly ventilated comfortable seating arrangements for long study sessions.

The library also provides access to online journals and e-books, helping students and professionals keep pace with global academic standards.

The building remains open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., giving visitors ample time to benefit from its facilities.

A special feature of the library is its children’s section, which is separately functioning and designed for kids aged three and above.

It contains age-appropriate books, story corners, and reading activities that cultivate early reading habits among young learners.

Separate urdu and English language sections ensure easy access to literature and academic content in both languages, making the library more inclusive and user-friendly.

Beyond books and digital access, the library serves as a cultural and literary hub.

A spacious conference hall is regularly used to host mushairas (poetry recitals), literary talks, and book launch events.

These activities not only promote local talent but also keep the tradition of literature and art alive in the community. Students and visitors benefit from engaging with writers, poets, and scholars during these events.

The security system of the library has also been strengthened with the installation of CCTV cameras, ensuring a safe and secure environment for all visitors.

The library is managed by MCR (Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi), which is responsible for its maintenance, funding, and improvement projects.

Though the library has good infrastructure and community support, but a shortage of trained staff has been identified as a major concern by the in-charge, Malik Zubair.

Efforts are underway to recruit skilled personnel who can further enhance the quality of service provided to the public.

This public library is more than just a place to borrow books; it is a center of lifelong learning, a community gathering point, and a symbol of intellectual progress.

With consistent improvements, modern tools, and a vision to serve all segments of society, the library continues to inspire knowledge seekers across the city.

With further investment in staffing and digital resources, it can reach even greater heights and set an example for public libraries across the country.

One of the students shared his experience, saying that Allama Iqbal Library was promoting quality education.

The library, he said, “is good for those seeking knowledge; it quenches the thirst for learning. It is a blessing for the students who visit here to gain knowledge”.

He thanked the government for establishing such an institution, which was a gift beyond imagination.

He was of the view that more libraries like this should be built for knowledge seekers.