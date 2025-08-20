Open Menu

PFA Seizes 400kg Loose Tea

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2025 | 03:30 PM

PFA seizes 400kg loose tea

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) raided an illegal packaging unit in 19/9R area of Katcha Khoh,

Khanewal district and confiscated 400 kilograms of loose tea leaves and 130 kilograms of counterfeit

packaging material during the operation.

According to PFA officials, an enforcement team raided an illegal tea and spices packaging unit in Khanewal.

The unit was found repackaging loose tea and spices under the Names of well-known brands

Packaging for popular spice brands was also seized from the site.

The team seized tea leaves and packaging material and got registered a case against the owners.

