Saudi Arabia Dispatches Major Relief Convoy For Flood Victims In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Wednesday dispatched a large-scale emergency relief convoy to assist families devastated by recent flash floods and cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
The send-off ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki; Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sana Ullah Khan; KSrelief Pakistan Director Abdullah Al-Baqami; officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa representatives, and members of the national and international media.
The convoy includes 10,000 Shelter NFI Kits and 10,000 Food Packages. Each shelter kit is equipped with essential relief items, including a shelter unit, solar panels with LED lights, two thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soap. Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, contains wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil, carefully designed to meet the immediate nutritional needs of affected families.
Aid distribution will be carried out in partnership with NDMA, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RR&SD), and KSrelief’s local partners - the Hayat Foundation and Peach and Development Organization. Authorities have assured that the process will remain transparent and timely to ensure delivery to the most vulnerable communities.
The initiative highlights the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s enduring commitment to humanitarian support in Pakistan. KSrelief has implemented numerous projects in food security, health, shelter, education, and disaster response across the country, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.
The dispatch of this convoy marks another milestone in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian partnership with Pakistan, offering urgent relief to families affected by the devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Recent Stories
International Government Communication Forum to feature global experiences in ed ..
UAE serves as model in advancing women’s leadership
10 startups join Presight’s AI-Startup Accelerator Bootcamp in Abu Dhabi
Laser-free vision correction uses electrical current to reshape eye
‘Masdar’ achieves record portfolio growth of 62% in 2024
Japan's exports log biggest drop in 4 years
UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on National Day
UAE embodies World Humanitarian Day values with ongoing support for Gaza
NASA's Webb telescope discovers new moon orbiting Uranus
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds open court4 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia dispatches major relief convoy for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa4 minutes ago
-
Jamalo Train to connect Sukkur & Rohri, Offer Affordable Travel4 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Public Library at Liaquat Bagh A Beacon of Knowledge34 minutes ago
-
PM assures all possible measures to accelerate recovery efforts in flood hit areas34 minutes ago
-
PHA DG visits Ali Park44 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 400kg loose tea44 minutes ago
-
Monsoon preparedness, precautionary measures reviewed54 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 397,500 cusecs water54 minutes ago
-
Naat competition to start on 21st1 hour ago
-
Education board declares grade-9 result1 hour ago
-
Drug-peddler held, 11kg drugs recovered1 hour ago