Saudi Arabia Dispatches Major Relief Convoy For Flood Victims In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Saudi Arabia dispatches major relief convoy for flood victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Wednesday dispatched a large-scale emergency relief convoy to assist families devastated by recent flash floods and cloudbursts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The send-off ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki; Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sana Ullah Khan; KSrelief Pakistan Director Abdullah Al-Baqami; officials from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa representatives, and members of the national and international media.

The convoy includes 10,000 Shelter NFI Kits and 10,000 Food Packages. Each shelter kit is equipped with essential relief items, including a shelter unit, solar panels with LED lights, two thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soap. Each food package, weighing 95 kilograms, contains wheat flour, sugar, lentils, and cooking oil, carefully designed to meet the immediate nutritional needs of affected families.

Aid distribution will be carried out in partnership with NDMA, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department (RR&SD), and KSrelief’s local partners - the Hayat Foundation and Peach and Development Organization. Authorities have assured that the process will remain transparent and timely to ensure delivery to the most vulnerable communities.

The initiative highlights the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s enduring commitment to humanitarian support in Pakistan. KSrelief has implemented numerous projects in food security, health, shelter, education, and disaster response across the country, strengthening the bonds of brotherhood between the two nations.

The dispatch of this convoy marks another milestone in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing humanitarian partnership with Pakistan, offering urgent relief to families affected by the devastating floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

