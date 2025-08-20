Monsoon Preparedness, Precautionary Measures Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Lower Musarrat Zaman has chaired a meeting to review preparations for potential risks during the monsoon season and to ensure public safety.
The meeting was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Wana, Muhammad Arif, Tehsildar Wana, and other relevant officials.
During the meeting, the DC issued clear directives for all concerned departments to remain on high alert during the monsoon season and to take proactive measures to handle any emergency situation.
He said that protecting lives and property during rains and possible floods must be the top priority, and public awareness campaigns should be launched in this regard.
The DC also held meetings with citizens where he directed the relevant departments to resolve public issues on a priority basis and ensure transparent and swift action at every level.
He added that the district administration was making every effort to address problems of people and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.
APP/slm
