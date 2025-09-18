Open Menu

CTP Holds Awareness Camp; Helmets Distributed Among Motorcyclists

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

CTP holds awareness camp; helmets distributed among motorcyclists

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam on Thursday distributed helmets among motorcyclists during a road safety and traffic awareness camp held on Peshawar Road.

According to a City Traffic Police (CTP) spokesman, the initiative was aimed at educating motorcyclists about traffic rules, safe driving practices, and the use of safety gear including helmets and side mirrors.

CTO Farhan Aslam, accompanied by circle and sector in-charges, personally handed over helmets to riders and underlined the importance of compliance with road safety regulations.

He said that comprehensive measures were being implemented to protect the lives of citizens, particularly motorcyclists, who were among the most vulnerable road users. He added that the ongoing helmet and one-way awareness campaign had already produced encouraging results.

The CTO stressed that the objective of law enforcement was not merely to issue challans but to safeguard road users and promote a culture of safe and responsible driving.

