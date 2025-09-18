Friday to be marked as Youm-e-Tashakkur: Ashrafi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has announced that Friday will be observed nationwide as a Day of Gratitude (Youm-e-Tashakkur) and a Day of prayer (Youm-e-Dua) in connection with the recently signed defence agreement between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

PUC Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, in a statement, said the nation would observe the Day of Gratitude to thank Almighty Allah for choosing Pakistan to play a pivotal role in the protection of the Haramain Sharifain (the Two Holy Mosques). The Day of Prayer, he explained, would be dedicated to seeking Allah’s blessings and strength for Pakistan to remain steadfast in defending the sanctity and security of the Haramain.

Ashrafi congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Defence Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Salman, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir on achieving this milestone agreement. He also extended felicitations to the Pakistan Armed Forces, saying that it is a matter of immense honor and pride that they would be entrusted with safeguarding the Haramain Sharifain.

The PUC chairman described the defence treaty as a “message to the world", saying that it highlights the enduring brotherhood and strategic alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and reflects their joint resolve to protect the Islamic world and its sacred places.