Open Menu

Friday To Be Marked As Youm-e-Tashakkur: Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Friday to be marked as Youm-e-Tashakkur: Ashrafi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has announced that Friday will be observed nationwide as a Day of Gratitude (Youm-e-Tashakkur) and a Day of prayer (Youm-e-Dua) in connection with the recently signed defence agreement between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

PUC Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, in a statement, said the nation would observe the Day of Gratitude to thank Almighty Allah for choosing Pakistan to play a pivotal role in the protection of the Haramain Sharifain (the Two Holy Mosques). The Day of Prayer, he explained, would be dedicated to seeking Allah’s blessings and strength for Pakistan to remain steadfast in defending the sanctity and security of the Haramain.

Ashrafi congratulated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Defence Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Salman, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Asim Munir on achieving this milestone agreement. He also extended felicitations to the Pakistan Armed Forces, saying that it is a matter of immense honor and pride that they would be entrusted with safeguarding the Haramain Sharifain.

The PUC chairman described the defence treaty as a “message to the world", saying that it highlights the enduring brotherhood and strategic alliance between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and reflects their joint resolve to protect the Islamic world and its sacred places.

Recent Stories

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliam ..

UAE chairs session on digital trade at WTO Parliamentary Conference in Geneva

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhan ..

Dubai Chambers, Emirates Development Bank to enhance support for startups

42 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

Etihad Airways adds Damascus to its network

42 minutes ago
 Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Pa ..

Egypt, Spain sign first-of-its-kind Development Partnership Agreement

42 minutes ago
 40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business C ..

40 entities join second UAE-Japan Joint Business Council Meeting in Tokyo

42 minutes ago
 SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition frame ..

SCA, Hong Kong SFC launch mutual recognition framework

1 hour ago
The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan a ..

The strategic defence agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is the result ..

1 hour ago
 Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

Amazon opens 1st fulfilment centre in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch ac ..

Dubai joins forces with Plug and Play to launch accelerator connecting startups ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite con ..

AD Ports Group begins rollout of LEO satellite connectivity across global operat ..

2 hours ago
 EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough o ..

EU countries, central bank close to breakthrough on digital euro

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chile on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan