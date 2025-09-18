Islamabad Museum inaugurates Digital Immersive Gallery with Korean collaboration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad Museum has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Digital Immersive Gallery, established under a collaborative project between the Korea Heritage Agency (KHA), the Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM), and the National Heritage and Culture Division on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the Korea Heritage Service’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) program aimed at preserving and promoting Gandhara heritage.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Minister of State for National Heritage and Culture, Huzaifa Rehman as chief guest.

The other notable participants included Mr. Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division; Mr. Park Jelak, Acting Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Islamabad; Mr. Kim Dongha, Executive Director, Korea Heritage Agency; Mr. Baek Kyung Hwan, Director International Cooperation, KHA; project heads of KOICA, COPIA, and EDCF; Dr. Park Donghee, Project Manager of KHA; and Mr. Aman Ullah, Director General, DOAM.

The gallery introduces visitors to Gandhara’s cultural and spiritual legacy through advanced digital technology and immersive storytelling. Its content vividly narrates the spread of Buddhism from Gandhara to the Korean Peninsula, recalling the journeys of Korean monks who traveled to the region to study the Dharma.

Through interactive 3D projections, visitors can explore digital renderings of the Buddha and Bodhisattvas with a simple wave of the hand. The gallery also highlights Pakistan’s six UNESCO World Heritage Sites, offering a historical journey from the 3rd millennium BCE to the 17th century CE.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State, Huzaifa Rehman underlined the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties between Pakistan and Korea.

He said the gallery and related projects would not only promote research but also safeguard cultural heritage for future generations.

The minister noted that the first phase of the Korea-funded ODA project had been successfully completed and assured Pakistan’s full cooperation in the second phase, which will run from 2026 to 2030.

In his remarks, Kim Dongha, Executive Director of KHA, highlighted that since 2021, the agency had been working with Pakistan’s National Heritage and Culture Division to foster an environment for research and digitization.

He emphasized that the Gandhara heritage had influenced Korea’s cultural and religious development and that the new gallery would further strengthen cultural exchange between the two countries.

Park Jelak, Acting Ambassador of Korea, said the Islamabad Museum reflects the richness of Pakistan’s historical heritage. He added that Pakistan’s natural landscapes and centuries-old cultural legacy offer immense opportunities in tourism, which can play an important role in achieving sustainable development goals.

The ODA project has already contributed to Pakistan’s cultural preservation efforts by establishing the country’s first Conservation and Analysis Laboratory, training over 125 professionals and students in conservation sciences, documenting 185 archaeological sites through advanced digital methods, and carrying out pilot excavations at Mankiala Stupa.

Looking ahead, the second phase of the project will include the establishment of the Pakistan Institute of Cultural Heritage Training and Research at Shakarparian, Islamabad, providing Pakistan with a permanent center for training, research, and international collaboration in the field of heritage conservation.

The ceremony concluded with a tour of the new gallery, where guests experienced the blend of technology and history that now enriches the Islamabad Museum, offering audiences a transformative way to explore Gandhara’s enduring global legacy.