IT Industry Meetup On FYPs, Centralized Test, Curriculum Reforms For Future-ready Graduates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in partnership with the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication (MoITT), the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), and the British Council, convened a consultative session with leading representatives of Pakistan’s IT industry, aiming to align academia with emerging market needs ahead of the upcoming revision of Computing and IT curricula.

The gathering brought together stakeholders from the IT industry, PSEB, P@SHA, MoITT, and HEC. Key discussions revolved around restructuring the Final Year Project (FYP) into an industry placement model, addressing the needs of over 75,000 annual IT graduates and embedding workplace-relevant skills and certifications into higher education programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Zarar Hashim, Federal Secretary MoITT, termed the initiative a defining moment for Pakistan.

“While we may have lagged in the past, we are now presented with a new opportunity. The world is transitioning towards a knowledge-based economy, and with our growing number of IT graduates, it is vital to ensure they are industry-ready and globally competitive," he said.

Prof Dr Zia ul-Qayyum, Executive Director HEC appreciated the collaborative spirit of all stakeholders, focusing the importance of curriculum reforms.

“These are decisive steps for shaping the future of Pakistan’s IT sector. We must be deliberate in revisiting our programmes, drawing lessons from successful institutions worldwide and in the country, and aligning our efforts with industry’s evolving demands.” he said.

CEO PSEB, Abu Bakar, underscored the need for an inclusive and impartial approach.

“PSEB stands ready to support this cause. The rapid evolution of technology, especially in fields like AI, creates unprecedented opportunities. To unlock the potential of our youth, academia and industry must work hand in hand," he added.

Reinforcing this commitment, James Thomas, Country Director, British Council, reaffirmed his organisation’s strong support.

“We are pleased to contribute to this national priority, particularly with the Prime Minister’s direct involvement. The British Council will continue to back initiatives that transform education and industry linkages,” he added.

The session concluded with consensus on: Firstly, assessing industry’s capacity to host FYP students through structured placement models. Secondly, embedding industry-recognised certifications and workplace-ready skills into curricula. Thirdly, exploring the feasibility of a centralised test to benchmark graduate competencies.

