13 Gang Members Behind Bars As ICT Police Bust Four Criminal Networks

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM

13 gang members behind bars as ICT Police bust four criminal networks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Industrial Area Zone Shams Colony Police have arrested 13 members of four organized criminal gangs involved in dacoity, snatching and theft, recovering cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, motorcycles, laptops and weapons with ammunition.

An official told APP on Thursday that the operation was carried out under the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, as part of the ongoing indiscriminate crackdown against criminal elements in the Federal capital. He said that a team led by SP Industrial Area Zone Adeel Akbar executed timely raids and apprehended the suspects.

He said during preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to multiple incidents of robbery and theft within the jurisdiction of Shams Colony police station and nearby areas. Police recovered Rs.1.95 million in cash, 22 mobile phones, five snatched motorcycles, five laptops and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

He said several criminal cases had already been registered against the suspects while further investigation was underway. He said SP Adeel Akbar emphasized that all legal requirements were being fulfilled to ensure exemplary punishment for the culprits, adding that large-scale operations against organized gangs would continue.

