IHC to hear appeals of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi on Sep 25

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A division bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up the appeals of PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi for hearing on September 25, against their sentences in 190 million Pounds reference.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Azam Khan would hear the case on the said date. The last hearing into the appeals was held on June 29.

An accountability court had announced 14 years imprisonment sentence to PTI founder on January 17, while Bushra Bibi was awarded seven year jail term in 190 millions pounds reference.