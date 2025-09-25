Open Menu

DPO Orders Solving People's Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM

DPO orders solving people's grievances

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad on Thursday organised open courts (Khuli Kutchehries) in the jurisdictions of five different police stations and listened to problems of complainants.

According to an official, the DPO asked people about their complaints regarding behaviour of the police officers.

He said that the DPO issued directives to his subordinates to register FIRs on the complaints of people.

Faisal Shehzad said that according to the vision of Punjab chief minister, the Police Department was organising open courts to address people's grievances.

Recent Stories

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreem ..

It is gratifying that the Strategic Defense Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi ..

8 minutes ago
 Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at A ..

Two lawyers get permission to meet Imran Khan at Adiala jail in GHQ Attack Case

32 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price decreases by Rs2,000 per tola in Pakistan

41 minutes ago
 Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims th ..

Bilawal urges Federal govt to aid flood victims through BISP

44 minutes ago
 ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister disc ..

ADJD Undersecretary, Serbian Justice Minister discuss judicial cooperation

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshak ..

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh captain refuses handshake with Indian skipper at toss

1 hour ago
Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Ind ..

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Indicted in Ddiplomatic passport ..

2 hours ago
 Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE ..

Global Digital Trade Expo opens in China with UAE participation

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity pledges $11 million to Special Olympic ..

2 hours ago
 Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marria ..

Saima Qureshi says 95% of men want a second marriage, urges ‘Halal’ choices ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of sm ..

Abu Dhabi Autonomous Summit to define future of smart mobility

2 hours ago
 UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Co ..

UAHR showcases UAE's role in human rights at UN Council

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan