DPO Orders Solving People's Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Shehzad on Thursday organised open courts (Khuli Kutchehries) in the jurisdictions of five different police stations and listened to problems of complainants.
According to an official, the DPO asked people about their complaints regarding behaviour of the police officers.
He said that the DPO issued directives to his subordinates to register FIRs on the complaints of people.
Faisal Shehzad said that according to the vision of Punjab chief minister, the Police Department was organising open courts to address people's grievances.
