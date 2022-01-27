DPO reviews security arrangements at Judicial Complex

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO), Sohail Khalid on Thursday visited Judicial Complex Charsadda to review security measures and arrangements.

On this occasion, DSP Headquarters Shanshah, DSP City Ihsan Shah, SHO City Johar Khan other police offices were present.

DPO Sohail Khalid inspected security measures and directed all the people entering the judicial complex should be properly checked.

He directed that no vehicle will be allowed to park inside the judicial complex.

He said lady police constables should ensure proper checking of women coming to the complex.

He said that no compromise would be made on negligence in security issues.