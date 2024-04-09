DPO Reviews Traffic Arrangements For Eid To Facilitate Citizens
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO), Nasir Mahmood on Tuesday undertook a visit to the traffic headquarters and reviewed arrangements made for ensuring smooth flow of traffic and peace especially on the Chand Rat and Eidul Fitr.
According to the police spokesman, the DPO was warmly received by the traffic staff upon his arrival where he examined the infrastructure of the Traffic Headquarters building and reviewed the security arrangements.
The traffic Moharar briefed on the various security arrangements in place to safeguard the premises and its personnel.
On this occasion, the DPO underlined the need for taking solid measures to address public grievances related to traffic issues promptly and effectively.
He appreciated the traffic staff officers for their dedication and professionalism while regulating traffic in the city.
In this regard, the DPO awarded cash awards to the traffic officers in recognition for their hard work.
He said that it would motivate them to continue their valuable services for serving the community.
APP/slm
