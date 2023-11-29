DPO to hold online open court via facebook on Dec 1

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar would interact with complainants online via the social media platform, Facebook, on Dec 1, 2023, to address their issue and grievances.

A police spokesman said that

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haidar would interact with complainants online via the social media platform, Facebook, on Dec 1, 2023, to address their issue and grievances.

A police spokesman said that the DPO would be online for ‘Khulli Katchery’ from 1430 hours on Dec 1, Friday, and people can file their complaints in the comment box of the DPO’s official Facebook account. People can also use the telephone number 0669200311 to file a complaint or join an online session from their police station concerned.

All the SHOs besides other concerned officials would also be available online during the complaint hearing session.

Media can cover the online proceedings of ‘Khulli Katchery’ by clicking the link ‘https://www.facebook.com/MuzaffargarhPolice?mibextid=2JQ9oc’.