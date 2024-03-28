Dr Amjad appointed as focal person for health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed MNA Dr. Amjad Ali Khan as the focal person for health.

A notification issued here said that Dr Amjad Ali Khan would assist the Chief Minister and Health Minister in health-related activities.

Dr Amjad Ali Khan was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Swat NA-II.