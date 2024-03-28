Open Menu

Dr Amjad Appointed As Focal Person For Health

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Dr Amjad appointed as focal person for health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appointed MNA Dr. Amjad Ali Khan as the focal person for health.

A notification issued here said that Dr Amjad Ali Khan would assist the Chief Minister and Health Minister in health-related activities.

Dr Amjad Ali Khan was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Swat NA-II.

Related Topics

National Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Amjad Ali From

Recent Stories

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

12 hours ago
 Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll conte ..

Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles

12 hours ago
 Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall

12 hours ago
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for mo ..

Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence

12 hours ago
 Climate change is messing with how we measure time ..

Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study

12 hours ago
 Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye A ..

Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador

12 hours ago
 Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth annive ..

Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary

12 hours ago
 Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full milita ..

Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours

12 hours ago
 Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journal ..

Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan