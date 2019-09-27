Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to inaugurate gas supply scheme

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate a gas supply scheme at village Gunnah Kalan near here on Saturday, in her electoral constituency NA-72, Sialkot-I

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate a gas supply scheme at village Gunnah Kalan near here on Saturday, in her electoral constituency NA-72, Sialkot-I.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will be the chief guest on the occasion.