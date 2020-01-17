Dr Firdous congratulates office bearers of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday congratulated the newly elected president, secretary general and other office bearers of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday congratulated the newly elected president, secretary general and other office bearers of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association.

In a message of felicitation, she said the High Court Journalist Association was keeping the people informed about the court cases of public and national interest.

She expressed the hope that the association would play its effective and positive role to convey information about real issues of the public.

The vibrant role of media as the fourth pillar of the state was very important, she added.