Dr. Firdous Expresses Joy Over Awarding Falcon Symbol To IPP

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Central Information Secretary of Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP), Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday expressed her pleasure as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officially awarded the Party the symbol of the "Falcon".

In a statement, she said "Today, I am pleased to announce that the IPP has attained yet another remarkable achievement – the ECP has given the electoral symbol of the powerful 'Falcon'."

She was of the view that the ECP's decision had ended uncertainty among the public.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan extended her heartfelt congratulations to the diligent leadership of IPP, acknowledging their unwavering commitment and determination for the uplift of the nation.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan paid tribute to the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

