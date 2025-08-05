- Home
Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Terms August 5 As 'Black Day,' Urges World To Confront India’s Kashmir Violations
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for education & Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, condemned 5th August as a "black day" in history, urging the international community to act decisively against the human rights violations in Kashmir, where India flagrantly contravenes established international laws.
In an exclusive message to a news channel on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people's legitimate right to freedom.
He condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which he termed as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.
The Minister stressed that such oppressive measures only serve to exacerbate the suffering of the Kashmiri population and undermine the global commitment to justice and self-determination.
Dr. Siddiqui emphasized the importance of standing united with the Kashmiri people, whose struggle for freedom and dignity continues in the face of relentless occupation.
He called on the international community to take immediate and meaningful steps to hold India accountable for its actions and to ensure that the voices of the Kashmiris are heard on the world stage.
The Minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue to champion the cause of Kashmir until its people are granted their fundamental right to self-determination.
He stated that India has today (August 5), forcibly seized the constitutional rights of the Kashmiri people, an action that stands as a clear and unapologetic violation of international laws.
Such unlawful maneuvers, he added, not only contravene global norms but also deepen the region’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, denying Kashmiris their fundamental freedoms and aspirations, he concluded.
