Open Menu

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Terms August 5 As 'Black Day,' Urges World To Confront India’s Kashmir Violations

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2025 | 09:50 AM

Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui terms August 5 as 'Black Day,' urges world to confront India’s Kashmir violations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for education & Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, condemned 5th August as a "black day" in history, urging the international community to act decisively against the human rights violations in Kashmir, where India flagrantly contravenes established international laws.

In an exclusive message to a news channel on the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui reaffirmed unwavering solidarity with the Kashmiri people's legitimate right to freedom.

He condemned India’s illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, which he termed as a blatant violation of international law and human rights.

The Minister stressed that such oppressive measures only serve to exacerbate the suffering of the Kashmiri population and undermine the global commitment to justice and self-determination.

Dr. Siddiqui emphasized the importance of standing united with the Kashmiri people, whose struggle for freedom and dignity continues in the face of relentless occupation.

He called on the international community to take immediate and meaningful steps to hold India accountable for its actions and to ensure that the voices of the Kashmiris are heard on the world stage.

The Minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue to champion the cause of Kashmir until its people are granted their fundamental right to self-determination.

He stated that India has today (August 5), forcibly seized the constitutional rights of the Kashmiri people, an action that stands as a clear and unapologetic violation of international laws.

Such unlawful maneuvers, he added, not only contravene global norms but also deepen the region’s ongoing humanitarian crisis, denying Kashmiris their fundamental freedoms and aspirations, he concluded.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2025

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 August 2025

1 hour ago
 Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption ..

Storm Floris causes power cuts, travel disruption in UK

8 hours ago
 94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

94 martyrs, 439 wounded in Gaza in 24 Hours

8 hours ago
 11 countries announce participation in Special Oly ..

11 countries announce participation in Special Olympics MENA Regional Equestrian ..

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Deputy Prime Minister, FM of Moldova

10 hours ago
UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed I ..

UAE President confers First-Class Order of Zayed II on US Ambassador

10 hours ago
 IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net pro ..

IHC reports AED54.7 bn revenue; AED10.8 bn net profit in H1/25

10 hours ago
 Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says ..

Kashmir issue central to dialogue with India, Says UN Envoy

10 hours ago
 CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen h ..

CTP organises candlelight vigil to honour fallen heroes at Liberty Chowk

10 hours ago
 2116 criminals arrested during July

2116 criminals arrested during July

10 hours ago
 PTI divides, confused over launching protest demon ..

PTI divides, confused over launching protest demonstration: Talal Ch

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan