Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, Armed Forces Reaffirm Their Unwavering Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Published August 05, 2025

Youm-e-Istehsal: Services Chiefs, armed forces reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Pakistan Armed Forces, reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Armed Forces of Pakistan fully support the legitimate and ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and UN Security Council resolutions, said a news release by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The continued illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian security forces—characterized by an unrelenting military siege, systemic human rights violations, and demographic engineering—constitutes a grave breach of international norms and remains a matter of deep concern.

India’s repressive actions, coupled with its belligerent posture and incendiary rhetoric, serve only to exacerbate regional instability and perpetuate human suffering, it further said.

It is unequivocally evident that durable peace in South Asia remains unattainable without the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

“The Pakistan Armed Forces pay solemn tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK and reiterate their enduring commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for freedom,” the news release said.

